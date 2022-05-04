Despite clouds, the heat continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — And the heat goes on...

Warm temperatures this afternoon were near average thanks to cloudy conditions. The limited temperatures still felt hot though, as "feels like" temperatures were in the 90s this afternoon. In fact, the heat index will continue to be a problem as we head through the weekend. This is due to persistent on-shore flow. The southeasterly winds continue to draw warm, moist air over the Coastal Bend. With highs in the low to mid-90s this weekend, the heat index will pose a challenge. Please stay hydrated and take breaks from outdoor plans to cool off!

Our next best chance of rain will be Thursday, mainly in the evening hours. The opportunity is dependent on a cold front crossing northern Texas. The front may trigger a few light showers Thursday morning, but the best-case scenario would be for storms later that night. If the cold front moves closer to the Coastal Bend, we have a better opportunity for thunderstorms later Thursday evening. The most ambitious model guidance points to rainfall accumulations near 0.15" in Corpus Christi. The opportunity is small, but as Corpus Christi nears a four-inch rainfall deficit— we'll take it!

Tomorrow, expect a cloudy start with windy conditions and a peak of sunshine by the afternoon. Wind gusts could exceed 30mph.

Have a great evening!