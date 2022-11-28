Dense morning fog gives way to cloudy, cool afternoon; dense sea fog expected tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Widespread dense fog developed overnight, then moisture overrunning cool air kept clouds in place today. Expect dense sea fog to push in from the Gulf of Mexico this evening as warm, moist air traverses cool Gulf waters. Fog will be in place once again Tuesday night through early Wednesday, ahead of a cold front that will clear skies. The front also brings strong northerly winds which will prompt Gale Warnings for the coastal waters and wind advisories along the coast. A few showers will appear early Tuesday as a warm front pushes northward through the region. Isolated coastal showers also are anticipated with the cold front early Wednesday, then light rain overspreads the region Thursday due to Gulf moisture overrunning the cool continental air. A few showers may appear Friday through Sunday as humidity increases and temperatures moderate. Expect highs in the 70s to lower 80s, dipping to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will remain in the 50s and 60s.

