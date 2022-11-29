Dense fog hugs coastline; fair, breezy and quite warm inland today. Cold front early tomorrow clearing skies.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warm front brought humid Gulf air back into the Coastal Bend today, leaving dense fog along the coast but partly cloudy skies inland. Highs today were in the 80s inland, but only near 70 along the coast. A cold front early Wednesday brings cold, dry air to clear out the cloudiness and fog. The cool snap will be carried by north winds gusting near 40 mph, prompting a Gale Watch for the coastal waters through 9 pm Wednesday. A Wind Advisory also may be needed for land areas. Clouds will increase again on Thursday, with isolated to scattered rain showers Thursday night into early Friday. A weak upper air disturbance will bring isolated showers again Saturday night and Sunday. Expect warmer conditions to return the second half of the week, with highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday surging to the middle to upper 70s Friday through the weekend. Other than lows in the 50s on Wednesday, expect minimum temperatures in the 60s. Actual rainfall totals will be modest.

