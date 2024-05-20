Dangerously hot week for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! The heat is on this week, so make sure to practice your heat safety tips!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dangerous heat expected this week

'Feels like' temps near 110ºF

Heat alerts expected as early as Tuesday

No meaningful rainfall this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a marvelous day!