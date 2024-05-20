Dangerously hot week for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! The heat is on this week, so make sure to practice your heat safety tips!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dangerous heat expected this week
- 'Feels like' temps near 110ºF
- Heat alerts expected as early as Tuesday
- No meaningful rainfall this week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a marvelous day!