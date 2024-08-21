Dangerous and blazing heat: Excessive Heat Warnings in place for tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Stay cool and remind your loved ones to practice heat safety!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect until 8 p.m. High pressure continues to dominate so we're locked in with dangerous heat in forecast all this week. Today we broke the record high temperature at CCIA this afternoon at 102ºF. The old record was set back last year at 100ºF.
Tomorrow could potentially be another record breaking day and our hottest day of the week with a forecasted high temp of 103ºF. Excessive heat warnings are already issued for most of the Coastal Bend tomorrow beginning at noon.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Calm with a few clouds
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: Light
Tomorrow: Dangerous & stifling heat
Temperature: High 103ºF
Winds: SW/SE 10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: Light
Stay cool and have a good evening!