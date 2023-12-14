Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Damp & cool until the front arrives

Dale Nelson 6 pm weather 1213
coldfrontovercastbay102717ic.jpg
Posted at 9:28 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 10:28:08-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Weak disturbances from the south will produce occasional light rain through Friday evening. Thats when our cold front moves through with clearing skies, breezy winds and cooler drier air.

Tonight, will be cloudy and cool with occasional light rain showers, breezy, with a low of 62.
Thursday will be another cloudy day with scattered showers and a high of only 69.
Thursday night expect more periods of light rain breezy and cool with a low of 63.
Friday expect scattered showers breezy and rather mild with a high of 73.
Very cool and dry most of next week with mainly clear skies and lows mostly in t he 40's and highs in the 60's to near 70.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019