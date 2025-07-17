Cooler morning before spicy hot afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday

Hot and slightly above average

Still breezy

Saharan dust begins to clear out tonight

Neighbors started the day with up to 6° cooler temperatures this morning compared to yesterday. This is due to drier air causing temperatures to drop a bit further overnight.

The same dry air that lingers in the area by way of Saharan dust will also offer spicy hot conditions this afternoon. Across the Coastal Bend, temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies with breezy southeast winds.

Saharan dust will begin to clear out of the area tonight, and moisture will rebound this weekend, leading to hotter feels-like temps and increasing heat risk.

Invest 93L has tracked westward across Florida into the central Gulf, near the Louisiana coast. The system is struggling to get organized and currently has a 30% chance of formation and has no direct threat to the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy with more moisture returning

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

