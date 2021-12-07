Cooler conditions today, but it's not going to last

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The well-advertised cold front blew through the Coastal Bend on time yesterday and has delivered a dose of some much cooler and drier air to South Texas.

We’re beginning the day with dew point values in the 20s and 30s, so much drier and less muggy conditions are now in place for today.

This round of cool, dry and more seasonal temperatures won’t stick around for long, however.

As we head towards the end of the week, the cool air will quickly escape South Texas and we’ll pick up a rather breezy to windy southeasterly wind by Thursday that will shoot temperatures and humidity upward.

By Thursday and Friday, we’ll be seeing afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s with some inland regions getting close to the 90-degree mark!

All that will be in advance of the next cold front that is forecast to arrive Saturday morning with a few isolated showers, again favoring the coastal areas. While the front will deliver a good dose of colder and drier air, we won’t see much in the way of rain which is badly needed for some in South Texas.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s and highs will be back down in the 60s for Sunday afternoon.

Today: Pleasant, partly cloudy with less wind and seasonal temperatures…High: 69…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Not as cool as this morning, but nice with increasing humidity already…Low: 58…Wind: NNW 3-6 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, a stray shower, with warmer temperatures and more humidity…High: 79…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Windy, warm and humid with partly cloudy skies…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Friday: Repeat of Thursday with warm and windy conditions with highs well above seasonal average…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Cold front arrives early with some isolated showers, favoring the coastal areas; turning windy and much cooler and drier…High: 73 (early)…Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Cold morning and pleasant, sunny and cool conditions in the afternoon…High: 67…Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

Have a great day!