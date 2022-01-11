Cool temperatures sticking around

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We still have cool Canadian high pressure that is in control of the Texas weather pattern for a few more days. That means that we’ll have chilly mornings and cool afternoons.

Though we got a decent amount of sunshine yesterday and we’ll have more of the same today, we’re still going to observe some mid and high-level clouds stretching from west and east today.

There is a minor disturbance that will swing across the state tomorrow and into Thursday and that will set off a few coastal showers, but much of that activity is forecast to stay off in the Gulf of Mexico.

Otherwise, with the exception of the high clouds, we'll have at or just below seasonal average for today and tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll start to see more in the way of sunshine on Thursday and Friday, along with slightly higher humidity. We’ll trade those cool afternoon highs in the 60s for the 70s along with more of a southerly breeze by Friday afternoon around 10-20 mph.

Our next cold front, this one strong in nature, will barrel through the region early Saturday morning with a few stray showers and strong northerly wind around 15-25 mph.

That front will help to send temperatures in the 30s for Sunday and Monday morning in Corpus Christi. Some of our inland communities may see a light freeze.

With the exception of the few stray showers we’ll see with the frontal passage, we won't experience any big rainfall event for the area in the next seven days as the current dry conditions will persist.

Today: Remaining cool and below seasonal average with lighter winds and high clouds…High: 64…Wind: NE 6-12 mph.

Tonight: More clouds move in, still chilly…Low: 47…Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly high clouds in the area, decent sunshine breaking through; milder…High: 67…Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies, warmer and fair…High: 75…Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Warm, more humidity and increasing southerly winds…High: 77…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Cold front moves in early; increasing winds, stray showers, mainly cloudy and getting cooler…High: 66…Wind: N 15-25 mph and gusting.

Sunday: Cold morning in the 30s, cool and fair afternoon…High: 63…Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Have a great day!