Conditions warming up significantly this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure, along with deepening low pressure to our northwest, will promote plenty of wind and above normal temperatures for much of the work week. In addition, we’ll have a good amount of sunshine mixed in with just a few clouds each afternoon.

Southeasterly winds will have a grip on South Texas right through the end of the week and will usher in plenty of moisture and humidity off the Gulf of Mexico. With this added moisture, we could squeeze out a stray shower or two each day, but nowhere near the amount of rainfall we need as most of us will remain dry as drought conditions continue to worsen.

By the middle of the week, some of our inland locations will push the middle to upper 90s and even some low triple-digits may be possible further out west near Laredo. Be sure if you are working outdoors to remain hydrated and seek the shade frequently to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke!

Today: Good mix of clouds and sun, AM stray showers; dry, mild and windy afternoon…High: 79…Wind: SE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Tonight: Mild and breezy with partly cloudy skies, stuffy…Low: 67…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: The windiest day of the next seven, warming up and mainly sunny…High: 82…Wind: SE 15-30 mph & gusting.

Wednesday: Temperatures shoot above normal, breezy, and good amount of sunshine…High: 88…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Hot, sunny, humid and breezy…High: 90…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Hot, mainly sunny, humid and breezy…High: 88…Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Fronts stall north of the region, may result in a few isolated showers, but staying mainly dry for many…High’s: 80s…Wind: Easterly 15-20 mph.

