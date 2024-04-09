Cold front to bring severe storm potential tonight, then fire danger Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There exists a slight risk of severe storms tonight as highly unstable Gulf air interacts with a potent upper level disturbance and its associated cold front. Strong northerly winds and low humidity will prompt fire danger Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Very warm, windy and humid conditions support severe storms this evening and overnight

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats

A cold front overnight will bring dry air and strong northwest winds Wednesday, elevating fire danger

Marine threats after the front Wednesday will include strong winds, choppy to rough bays and 5 to 9 foot seas

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms likely, some possibly severe

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

Southwest wind 13 to 25 mph, shifting the the northwest after midnight

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny and warm but very windy

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Northwest 26 to 47 mph

Thursday:

Sunny and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

North northwest 8 to 12 mph

It will be a rough night with thunderstorms, so keep updated on the latest developments, then don't light any outdoor fires tomorrow.