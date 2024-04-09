Cold front to bring severe storm potential tonight, then fire danger Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There exists a slight risk of severe storms tonight as highly unstable Gulf air interacts with a potent upper level disturbance and its associated cold front. Strong northerly winds and low humidity will prompt fire danger Wednesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Very warm, windy and humid conditions support severe storms this evening and overnight
- Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats
- A cold front overnight will bring dry air and strong northwest winds Wednesday, elevating fire danger
- Marine threats after the front Wednesday will include strong winds, choppy to rough bays and 5 to 9 foot seas
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms likely, some possibly severe
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southwest wind 13 to 25 mph, shifting the the northwest after midnight
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny and warm but very windy
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Northwest 26 to 47 mph
Thursday:
Sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
North northwest 8 to 12 mph
It will be a rough night with thunderstorms, so keep updated on the latest developments, then don't light any outdoor fires tomorrow.