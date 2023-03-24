Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold front surging through Coastal Bend brings dry air, a hot afternoon followed by much cooler air overnight.

A Pacific cold front will mean a cool morning Saturday, followed by a warm afternoon. Expect isolated showers Sunday ahead of a cold front promising more rain chances Monday through Wednesday.
Mostly Sunny with Stray Showers through the Weekend
FILE PHOTO
Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sun and heat today.
Mostly Sunny with Stray Showers through the Weekend
Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 14:56:20-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies are fair to partly cloudy this afternoon as a cold front surges eastward through the Coastal Bend. Strong southeasterly winds have brought warm, humid Gulf air into the coastal areas, while west of the front a strong west to northwest wind is accompanied by very dry air. Temperatures in the dry air have warmed into the 90s but will cool dramatically overnight. Expect daybreak temperatures to dip into the 50s to lower 60s to begin your Saturday. In fact, a beautiful Saturday is expected areawide, with sunny skies and a light northeasterly breeze. Look for increasing clouds with isolated rain showers on Sunday, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. A cold front midday Monday will bring that rain chance and slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday. it will be breezy to windy both Monday and Tuesday, with gusts to near 30 mph. After a few morning showers on Wednesday, the rest of the week will be fair to partly cloudy and warm, Highs return to the 80s Thursday and Friday. Overnight readings will linger in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019