Cold front surging through Coastal Bend brings dry air, a hot afternoon followed by much cooler air overnight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies are fair to partly cloudy this afternoon as a cold front surges eastward through the Coastal Bend. Strong southeasterly winds have brought warm, humid Gulf air into the coastal areas, while west of the front a strong west to northwest wind is accompanied by very dry air. Temperatures in the dry air have warmed into the 90s but will cool dramatically overnight. Expect daybreak temperatures to dip into the 50s to lower 60s to begin your Saturday. In fact, a beautiful Saturday is expected areawide, with sunny skies and a light northeasterly breeze. Look for increasing clouds with isolated rain showers on Sunday, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. A cold front midday Monday will bring that rain chance and slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday. it will be breezy to windy both Monday and Tuesday, with gusts to near 30 mph. After a few morning showers on Wednesday, the rest of the week will be fair to partly cloudy and warm, Highs return to the 80s Thursday and Friday. Overnight readings will linger in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

