Cold front moves through area today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a very warm weekend in South Texas with high temperatures in the low 80s that were about 10-15 degrees above normal, we’ll finally see a brief cool down arrive today in the form of a cold front.

However, before that cold front pushes into the area, we have very muggy and mild conditions. We’re starting the day with a little bit of some patchy dense fog. Early morning commuters use caution out there.

We’ll top in the upper 70s to lower 80s over much of the area prior to the front moving in. That will take place around noon for our northern counties, about 1-2 p.m. for the Central Coastal Bend and then push through the entire area around 3-4 p.m. The front will be accompanied by a few stray to isolated showers and a brisk northerly wind around 15-25 mph and gusting.

Make sure those Christmas decorations are tied down as those winds will really challenge them this afternoon.

Our area will cool down temporarily. We’ll still hold on to plenty of clouds once the front passes by and even for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday it’ll still be on the cool side with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, but by Wednesday the cool air will run out and we’re going to be heading back to the 80s.

In fact, things really will begin to feel more like summer by the end of the week where highs will be in the middle to upper 80s under a good mix of clouds and sunshine along with more wind.

The next front will arrive Saturday around midday and brings a stronger dose of some cool air. Unfortunately, that front looks to come through with minimal rain chances as well.

Today: Transition day, starting warm and muggy, then a cold front arrives around noon through 4 p.m. bringing in cooler and drier air and windy conditions. Small Craft Advisories until 10 p.m. ... High: 80…Wind: SW 5-10 mph then turning North around 15-25 mph and gusting.

Tonight: Winds decreasing, cooler and drier, but staying cloudy…Low: 49…Wind: N 7-14 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy and cool with less wind, only a passing stray shower…High: 69…Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, turning warmer and more muggy…High: 79…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Good mix of clouds and sun, more breezy and warmer…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy and very warm and muggy…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Strong cold front arrives around midday Saturday with cooler and drier air and a few showers with cooler conditions sticking around for Sunday with more sun.

Have a great day!