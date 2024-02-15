Cloudy with widespread rain tonight through early Saturday; much colder this weekend

Upper level instability will combine with copious moisture to bring heavy rain to the Coastal Bend the next couple of days. Colder this week but much warmer next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Prepare for two the three inches of rain tonight through Saturday morning
- Temperatures drop dramatically Friday night withe a cold front
- Windy and cold Saturday, then still chilly for your Sunday
- Much warmer early next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and mild with rain showers likely
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 9 mph
Friday:
Cloudy with rain showers, heavy at times
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s-
Winds:
Northeast 5 to 10 mph
Friday Night and Saturday:
Cloudy with heavy rain at times overnight, then clearing, windy and colder with rain ending early Saturday
Temperature:
Low in the upper 40s; high Saturday in the middle 50s
Winds:
North northeast 16 to 33 mph
Abundant rains anticipated tonight through early Saturday, followed by windy and much colder conditions for the weekend.