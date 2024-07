CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly cloud tonight

More showers and t-storms tomorrow

Drier conditions next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with some showers and storms

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday Night: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!