Cloudy, WIndy and Cooler this Afternoon; Cloudy and Cool with few Sprinkles Tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Following last night's round of severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall, cloudy and cooler conditions prevailed for your Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies with below normal temperatures will persist through Friday, but more widespread thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected this weekend. Last night's severe weather included large hail and torrential rainfall, and the threat of more such thunderstorm conditions looms for your Saturday. While a north to northeasterly wind keep a layer of clouds and cooler air over the region the last part of the work week, Gulf moisture rapidly returns Friday night ahead of a vigorous upper level disturbance and deepening low pressure over the Texas High Plains. That combination means we will have a volatile, highly unstable atmosphere primed for strong thunderstorms. From Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning will be the time of greatest threat, but that could change, so keep informed. Scattered thunderstorms will continue on into Sunday, but only isolated showers are expected the first half of next week. Beginning Friday, highs will be in the lower to middle 80s, with lows in the lower to middle 70s.