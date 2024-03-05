Cloudy, warm and humid with fog prevalent tonight and again Tuesday night; few showers Wednesday and Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Skies will remain cloudy as dense marine fog rolls inland overnight tonight; after brief clearing Tuesday, expect more overnight fog Wednesday. Showers will be fleeting and minimal.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Overnight and morning fog will impact morning commuters Tuesday and Wednesday

Stray showers Wednesday will become isolated Thursday

Fair, dry air behind a Friday cold front will allow mild days and cool nights through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy and humid with widespread marine and inland fog

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

Variable 3 to 6 mph

Tuesday:

Cloudy and foggy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 4 to 8 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy and breezy with stray showers

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 21 mph

The major weather issue will be low visibility in the mornings due to fog, with stray to isolated showers producing very little meaningful rainfall Wednesday and Thursday.