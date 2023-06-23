Cloudy skies this morning gave way to sunny, windy, hot and humid again this afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abundant Gulf moisture in the lower layers of the atmosphere still is being capped by a stubborn upper-level ridge which will prevent rainfall or any lessening of the heat and humidity this coming week. The upper-level high pressure enhances daytime heating and keeps rainfall from occurring, so above normal temperatures and heat indices will accompany dry soils and falling lake levels. Expect afternoons in the upper 90s to around 100, with heat indices of between 113 and 120 degrees. Accordingly, Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are anticipated for the next several days, at least. Overnights will cool only into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy to windy onshore flow will predominate through the coming week, with gusts between 23 and 30 miles an hour from the south southeast.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is now in the eastern Caribbean Sea and moving west. Its intensity is gradually being eroded by moderate westerly wind shear, so it is not expected to survive into early next week. Tropical Storm Cindy was upgraded last night and continues a west-northwesterly trek that will keep it away from the Lesser Antilles and in the open waters of the Atlantic. Neither system will threaten land.

