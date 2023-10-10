Cloudy skies and light to moderate rain today through Wednesday, then warm before a Friday cold front.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific and the Bay of Campeche will bring rain to South Texas through midweek, then briefly warm before a Friday cold front clears skies and moderates temperatures. The rain and clouds will hold temperatures down through midweek, then after a brief warmup a cold front cools and dries the region for the weekend.

The wet weather is being caused by moisture streaming over the Sierra Madre from Eastern Pacific Hurricane Lidia. It is being exacerbated by disturbance 93L in the Bay of Campeche. As these systems converge over South Texas we will see between 1 and 2 inches of rain now through late Wednesday.

Expect clearing skies and much warmer conditions Thursday and Friday before a Friday evening cold front arrives. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the 70s today and Wednesday before surging into the middle 80s to around 90 Thursday and Friday. The continental air behind the cold front will drop daytime readings to around 80 this weekend and into early next week. Overnights will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s, then tumble to around 60 this coming weekend.

The positioning and approach of the Gulf disturbance will mean moderate rip currents and coastal flooding on Wednesday, so caution is advised. Another cautionary note: strong winds and low humidity behind the cold front will elevate fire risk on Saturday. Meanwhile, we are still looking a good viewing conditions for Saturday's annular eclipse.