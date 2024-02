CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

Humid, warm, and breezy today

Some drizzle, mist expected overnight

Rain returns Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, breezy, and humid

Temperature: High 70F

Winds: E/SE 10 to 20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with light drizzle, mist and fog

Temperature: Low 62F

Winds: SE 5 to 10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy with widely scattered showers

Temperature: High 75F

Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph

