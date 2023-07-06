Cloudy cooler with light rain, embedded showers and storms today; showers tonight and early Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical moisture combining with upper-level instability brought a large area of light rain with embedded thunderstorms to South Texas today, and its effects will linger tonight and early Friday. The cloud cover and precipitation held temperatures to well below normal this afternoon, but the mercury will soar once again by late Friday as an upper-level ridge builds back across the region. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s tomorrow, surging into the upper 90s with heat indices of between 112 and 120 over the weekend and into much of next week. Little to no rain is expected throughout that time period. A persistent south to southeast wind at 12 to 23 miles an hour will ensure Gulf humidity will remain in place.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet for now, while a disturbance in the Eastern Pacific (with a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone) is moving away from the western Mexican coast and poses no threat to North America.

