Cloudy, cool and breezy for the Coastal Bend today through early Thursday; dangerous wind chill Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf moisture is overrunning cool air to keep clouds in place through midweek. No significant precipitation is expected the next several days, but dangerous cold and wind chill will arrive Thursday night. Only patchy light drizzle may occur through early Thursday. By late Thursday afternoon, a powerful Arctic cold front will race into the Coastal Bend, dropping temperatures from highs near 70 on Thursday to a low near 20 Friday morning. When combined with winds gusting over 30 mph, expect wind chill values in the single digits. It will remain quite cold through Christmas Eve, with hard freezes both Friday morning and Saturday morning. A light freeze is expected Christmas morning, as well. Temperatures will moderate early next week. Make sure to prepare now for the hazards ahead. Your best Christmas gift to you and your family will be preparation and resilience.

