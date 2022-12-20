Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy, cool and breezy for the Coastal Bend today through early Thursday; dangerous wind chill Thursday night

Gulf moisture is overrunning cool air to keep clouds in place through midweek. No significant rain is expected the next several days, but dangerous cold and wind chill expected by Thursday night.
wind chill chart.PNG
kztv10<br/>
The combination of brutally cold temperatures and strong winds will create dangerous wind chill values Thursday night through early Sunday.
wind chill chart.PNG
Posted at 1:51 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 14:51:36-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf moisture is overrunning cool air to keep clouds in place through midweek. No significant precipitation is expected the next several days, but dangerous cold and wind chill will arrive Thursday night. Only patchy light drizzle may occur through early Thursday. By late Thursday afternoon, a powerful Arctic cold front will race into the Coastal Bend, dropping temperatures from highs near 70 on Thursday to a low near 20 Friday morning. When combined with winds gusting over 30 mph, expect wind chill values in the single digits. It will remain quite cold through Christmas Eve, with hard freezes both Friday morning and Saturday morning. A light freeze is expected Christmas morning, as well. Temperatures will moderate early next week. Make sure to prepare now for the hazards ahead. Your best Christmas gift to you and your family will be preparation and resilience.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019