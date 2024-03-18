Cloudy and windy with a few showers today; better rain chance Wednesday night and Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An overnight cold front brought strong northeasterly winds and cooler temperatures with a few showers for your Monday, while a more significant rain chance will be Wednesday night and Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A few sprinkles today will be inconsequential, but wind will gust over 30 mph

Highs today and Tuesday will only manage the upper 60s

Highs return to the 80s mid to late week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may generate a half to three-fourths of an inch of rain Wednesday night and Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Cloudy, windy and cooler with a few light showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 60s

Winds:

Northeast 18 to 33 mph

Tonight:

Cloudy and cool

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

Northeast 10 to 15 mph

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy and cool

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

Northeast 8 to 14 mph

Cooler the first half of the week, warmer later on, but expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday.