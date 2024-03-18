Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy and windy with a few showers today; better rain chance Wednesday night and Thursday

A cold front eased into the region overnight and is followed by strong northeast winds and a few light showers today, while the next significant rain chance will be Wednesday night and Thursday.
Cloudy,, Windy and Warm this Afternoon
KRIS
A cloudy morning gave way to a sunny, hot and humid afternoon today.
Cloudy,, Windy and Warm this Afternoon
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 11:34:15-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An overnight cold front brought strong northeasterly winds and cooler temperatures with a few showers for your Monday, while a more significant rain chance will be Wednesday night and Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A few sprinkles today will be inconsequential, but wind will gust over 30 mph
  • Highs today and Tuesday will only manage the upper 60s
  • Highs return to the 80s mid to late week
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms may generate a half to three-fourths of an inch of rain Wednesday night and Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Cloudy, windy and cooler with a few light showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
Northeast 18 to 33 mph

Tonight:
Cloudy and cool
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
Northeast 10 to 15 mph

Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy and cool
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 14 mph

Cooler the first half of the week, warmer later on, but expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019