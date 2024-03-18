Cloudy and windy with a few showers today; better rain chance Wednesday night and Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An overnight cold front brought strong northeasterly winds and cooler temperatures with a few showers for your Monday, while a more significant rain chance will be Wednesday night and Thursday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A few sprinkles today will be inconsequential, but wind will gust over 30 mph
- Highs today and Tuesday will only manage the upper 60s
- Highs return to the 80s mid to late week
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms may generate a half to three-fourths of an inch of rain Wednesday night and Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Cloudy, windy and cooler with a few light showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
Northeast 18 to 33 mph
Tonight:
Cloudy and cool
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
Northeast 10 to 15 mph
Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy and cool
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 14 mph
Cooler the first half of the week, warmer later on, but expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday.