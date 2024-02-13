Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy and mild tonight and Wednesday; good rain chances Thursday through Saturday, colder this weekend

Localized Heavy Rain Fell this Afternoon
KRIS
Rainfall this Afternoon Will Be the Last for Several Days
Localized Heavy Rain Fell this Afternoon
Posted at 5:36 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 18:36:15-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — El Nino plays an important role in our weather pattern late this week, with sub-tropical moisture bringing significant rainfall to the region.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cloudy and mild tonight and Wednesday with near normal temperatures
  • Rain showers Thursday to become widespread and heavier Friday and Friday night
  • Showers end Saturday as colder air sweeps into the region for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 9 mph

Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy and midl
Temperature:
High near 70
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Thursday:
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Rainfall totalling between 1 and 2 inches is expected over much of the Coastal Bend late this week, followed by a colder but drier weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019