Cloudy and mild tonight and Wednesday; good rain chances Thursday through Saturday, colder this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — El Nino plays an important role in our weather pattern late this week, with sub-tropical moisture bringing significant rainfall to the region.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cloudy and mild tonight and Wednesday with near normal temperatures
- Rain showers Thursday to become widespread and heavier Friday and Friday night
- Showers end Saturday as colder air sweeps into the region for the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 9 mph
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy and midl
Temperature:
High near 70
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph
Rainfall totalling between 1 and 2 inches is expected over much of the Coastal Bend late this week, followed by a colder but drier weekend.