Cloudy and mild tonight and Wednesday; good rain chances Thursday through Saturday, colder this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — El Nino plays an important role in our weather pattern late this week, with sub-tropical moisture bringing significant rainfall to the region.

Cloudy and mild tonight and Wednesday with near normal temperatures

Rain showers Thursday to become widespread and heavier Friday and Friday night

Showers end Saturday as colder air sweeps into the region for the weekend

Tonight:

Cloudy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

East southeast 6 to 9 mph

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy and midl

Temperature:

High near 70

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Rainfall totalling between 1 and 2 inches is expected over much of the Coastal Bend late this week, followed by a colder but drier weekend.