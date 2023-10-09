Cloudy and mild; good chance of significant rain Tuesday and Wednesday; cool and dry weekend ahead.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mid-level instability and moisture is leading to cloudy skies today, then tropical moisture brings significant rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday. A late-week cold front clears skies for the weekend. The enhanced cloud cover and rainy conditions will keep temperatures down Tuesday and Wednesday, with a rebound to above normal by late week. Expect rain-cooled highs in the 70s to lower 80s, climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s Thursday and Friday. Cooler, drier air will hold afternoon readings to the lower 80s through the weekend. Overnights will be in the 60s to lower 70s, then dip to the upper 50s to lower 60s over the weekend.

Tropical activity plays a crucial role in our rain chances for the next few days. Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Lidia and, to a lesser extent, Tropical Storm Max, will provide abundant mid-level moisture to South Texas beginning early Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. Meanwhile, a tropical wave in the southern Bay of Campeche will drift north into the northwest Gulf of Mexico, bringing abundant low-level moisture to our region. The moisture and marginal instability will combine to result in 1 to 3 inches of rain, mostly in the form a rain showers repeatedly soaking the area.

A cold front arriving late Friday is not likely to result in precipitation, with most moisture having left the area. However, a mild weekend with cool nights is expected. For Saturday's annular eclipse, expect ideal viewing conditions.