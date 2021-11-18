Cloudy and humid with scattered showers ahead of morning cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A morning cold front knifing into the Coastal Bend will bring showers and thunderstorms on Thursday to the area, along with a chilling north wind that sent temperatures 20 degrees below yesterday's highs.

Today's brief cooling will be followed by a weekend warm-up, then another cold front with showers chances Sunday night.

After several days of unseasonable warmth, today's cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms that will last through the morning and generate rainfall totaling near an inch in some area locations.

Clouds will linger most of the day, and a brisk north wind will persist through tonight. Look for moderating conditions through the weekend ahead of another cold front arriving late Sunday night.

That system will bring isolated to scattered showers and modest cooling, but temperatures will rebound to rise above normal again by midweek heading into Thanksgiving. Highs will remain generally in the 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

