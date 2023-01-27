Cloudy and cool this afternoon, with patches of light rain. More showers tonight and Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies remained cloudy this afternoon as weak upper-level instability combined with Gulf moisture over the region. Temperatures remained below normal, from the middle 50s to lower 60s. An east wind at 6 to 12 mph prevailed. Increasing moisture and instability will bring isolated to scattered rain showers late tonight through midday Saturday, but rainfall totals will be modest, at less than 1/10 of an inch. It will be windy Saturday, however, with south southeasterly flow at 15 to 25 mph, which allow afternoon temperatures to reach the lower 70s.

Another disturbance moves into the area Saturday night, bringing scattered showers with beneficial rainfall of up to a half inch before tapering off early Sunday. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 70s. A series of upper-level disturbances will migrate across the Lone Star State next week, keeping skies cloudy and bringing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will exceed an inch in northern and eastern parts of the Coastal Bend. A cold front late Sunday will mean daytime temperatures in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, with a second cold front late Tuesday limiting highs to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight readings will be in the 50s and 40s.