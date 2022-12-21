Cloudy and cool this afternoon, then partly cloudy tonight with areas of fog. Thursday starts mild, ends wild.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf moisture continues to linger over cool polar air across the Coastal Bend, but after a mild Thursday Arctic air invades the region Thursday evening. Expect plummeting temperatures and dangerous wind chill in addition to a hard freeze and strong winds. Temperatures will reach well into the 60s on Thursday, then plunge to the lower 20s Friday morning. Wind chill values will be in the 9 digits. For marine interests, Gale force winds will impact the coastal waters Thursday night through midday Friday. Plan on very cold conditions through Christmas Eve, with highs in the 30s to lower 40s and lows in the 20s. The mercury rises to the upper 40s on Christmas day, then into the 50s and 60s early next week. During this harsh Arctic outbreak, remember to take care of people who cannot protect themselves from the cold. Keep your pets sheltered and warm, bring tender vegetation inside and wrap outside pipes. No significant precipitation is expected for the next seven days.

