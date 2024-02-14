Clouds, drizzle and mild tonight, then showers late Thursday through Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A moisture-laden atmosphere and multiple disturbances will lead to heavy rainfall acorss the Coastal Bend Thursday through Saturday, with a brief cold snap over the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Overnight clouds, fog and drizzle tonight and early Thursday

Showers begin Thursday afternoon and increasing Thursday night

Between two and three inches of rain expected Thursday through Saturday

A brief shot of colder air for the weekend, but no freeze expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy, breezy and mild with areas of drizzle and fog

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 21 mph

Thursday:

Cloudy and mild with patchy morning fog and drizzle, then scattered afternoon showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 7 to 13 mph

Thursday Night and Friday:

Cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms likely

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s, then a high in the upper 60s on Friday

Winds:

Southeast 5 to 10 mph

Waves of instability riding over a humid air mass will lead to heavy rainfall of between 2 and 3 inches, with ponding of roadways and normally flood-prone areas possible. Stay attuned to the latest in critical weather information.

