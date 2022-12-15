CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak surface high will move east and allow more humidity by Friday. A weak cold front Friday night will accompany stray showers. After a dry Sunday, rain is likely Monday into early Tuesday as a strong upper-level disturbance lifts Gulf moisture to create a significant and much needed precipitation event. Between one and two inches of rain is expected through early Tuesday. It will remain mostly cloudy and cool through Thursday ahead of an Arctic front expected Friday week. Breezy to windy conditions are anticipated Friday night through Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 50s and 60s, except lower 70s on Friday. Lows will remain in the 40s and 50s.
Clear skies, light wind and low humidity accompany mild temperatures this afternoon. Not as cool tonight.
A weak surface high will move east and allow more humidity by Friday. A weak cold front Friday night will accompany stray showers. After a dry Sunday, rain is likely Monday into early Tuesday.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 15:40:42-05
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak surface high will move east and allow more humidity by Friday. A weak cold front Friday night will accompany stray showers. After a dry Sunday, rain is likely Monday into early Tuesday as a strong upper-level disturbance lifts Gulf moisture to create a significant and much needed precipitation event. Between one and two inches of rain is expected through early Tuesday. It will remain mostly cloudy and cool through Thursday ahead of an Arctic front expected Friday week. Breezy to windy conditions are anticipated Friday night through Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 50s and 60s, except lower 70s on Friday. Lows will remain in the 40s and 50s.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.