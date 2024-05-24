Brutal heat/humidity to persist through Memorial Day; excessive heat possible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Relentless heat and humidity courtesy an upper-level high over northeast Mexico is not expected to abate until early next week. Isolated showers and storms may dot the area late Monday night.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Advisories are expected through the weekend, and Excessive Heat Warnings may be needed
- A weak cold front will ease our pain by midweek while allowing isolated showers and thunderstorms
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 30 mph
Friday:
Sunny, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near115 degrees
Winds:
south southeast 18 to 33 mph
Saturday:
Mostly sunny, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 115 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 32 mph
The extended Memorial Day weekend may be among the hottest on record for the Coastal Bend. Please prepare accordingly.