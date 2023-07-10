Brutal heat and humidity return this week for the Coastal Bend, and a Heat Advisory in place today.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure in the upper air will dominate the southwestern and southern U.S. for the next several days, bringing excessive heat and trapped humidity that will last at least through the upcoming weekend. While record high temperatures are forecast for the Desert Southwest, the feel-like temperatures in the Coastal Bend will be just as dangerous both for humans and animals. Heat indices of between 114 and 122 degrees are anticipated each afternoon, with air temperatures in the upper 90s and overnight lows only dipping to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Accordingly, a Heat Advisory and, at times, an Excessive Heat Warning, will be necessary each afternoon. A south to southeast wind at 15 to 23 miles an hour occasionally will gust well in excess of 30 miles an hour, maintaining the shallow but oppressive layer of Gulf moisture near the surface. The stable environment will not allow any precipitation for at least another week.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain uneventful.

