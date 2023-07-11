Watch Now
Brutal heat and humidity accompany sunny skies and a gusty south wind today; no rain expected this week.

Upper-air high pressure dominates the southern half of the Nation this week, bringing extreme heat and dangerous humidity. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed through Friday.
Know the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Know the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion as soaring temperatures and humidity prevail across the Coastal Bend this week.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 13:44:04-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air high pressure dominates the southern half of the Nation this week, bringing extreme heat and dangerous humidity. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed across the Coastal Bend through Friday. The prolonged spell of excessive heat will take its toll on those spending extended periods of time outdoors, or those indoors without the benefit of refrigerated cooling. With air temperatures each afternoon in the upper 90s to lower 100s and heat indices of between 114 and 122 degrees, heat-related illnesses can come on quickly. Please see the attached graphic for warning signs. Overnights will offer little in the way of relief, with high humidity levels keeping air temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s and heat index values above 90 degrees. A gusty south southeasterly wind will exceed 30 mph at times and keep stifling levels of humidity in place. Significant relief is not seen through the middle of next week.

The tropics remain non-threatening to the South Texas area at this time. In the Atlantic Basin, an area of disturbed weather well east of Bermuda has a moderate chance of tropical cyclone development within the next five days, but it will remain in the open oceanic waters. In the Eastern Pacific, a disturbance is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next day or so, but its westward motion is carrying it way from North America.

