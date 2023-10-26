Breezy, warm and humid through the weekend; few showers today and Friday. Much colder early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level instability and abundant tropical moisture will lead to scattered showers today and Friday, while above normal temperatures persist through the weekend. Colder air arrives Monday, along with cloudy, windy and damp conditions. Halloween conditions will be cold, breezy and damp.

Temperatures will be above normal through the weekend, then fall to well below normal early next week. Expect afternoon readings in the upper 80s today through Sunday, with heat indices peaking in the upper 90s. A southeasterly breeze at 15 to 25 miles an hour will keep copious Gulf moisture in place, so overnight temperatures will linger in the middle 70s. The strong onshore flow also will mean a moderate rip current risk on Gulf-side beaches.

A strong cold front arriving in the pre-dawn hours Monday will induce a stark change to our weather pattern. Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms along and behind the front, but temperatures will tumble 20 to 25 degrees with its passing. Daytimes will be mostly cloudy, windy and showery with highs only in the 50s to lower 60s. Overnights will be breezy and cold, with daybreak readings in the 40s. Rain chances end late Tuesday, with some moderation in temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

In the tropics, things are a bit quieter. Hurricane Tammy in the Atlantic is now a post-tropical hurricane force remnant low and poses no threat to land. In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Wave 92E lies off the coast of Central America. It has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone this weekend and will assume a slow west northwesterly course. Some of its moisture will be drawn into the Coastal Bend next week and contribute to our rainfall totals.