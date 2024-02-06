Breezy to windy but warm through Friday; scattered thunderstorms over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spring-like breezes and warm afternoons will prevail for the rest of the work week, but scattered thunderstorms are expected over the weekend, followed by cooler air to begin next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Above normal temperatures and a humid southeasterly breeze will persist through Friday
- An upper-level disturbance will bring scattered thunderstorms through the weekend
- A cold front late Sunday will mean fair but cooler conditions Monday and Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
Southeast 4 to 8 mph
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy and very windy
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 36 mph
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 12 to 23 mph
Above normal temperatures will continues through the work week, but expected a stormy weekend.