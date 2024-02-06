Breezy to windy but warm through Friday; scattered thunderstorms over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spring-like breezes and warm afternoons will prevail for the rest of the work week, but scattered thunderstorms are expected over the weekend, followed by cooler air to begin next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Above normal temperatures and a humid southeasterly breeze will persist through Friday

An upper-level disturbance will bring scattered thunderstorms through the weekend

A cold front late Sunday will mean fair but cooler conditions Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cool

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

Southeast 4 to 8 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy and very windy

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 36 mph

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

South southeast 12 to 23 mph

Above normal temperatures will continues through the work week, but expected a stormy weekend.