Blistering heat but lower humidity in store for the weekend; slight rain chances return Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While afternoon temperatures remain above normal in the middle 90s, heat indices won't become dangerous again until mid- to late-week. Meanwhile, a few showers may dampen your Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

No heat advisories through early next week, but afternoon temperatures remain in the middle 90s

Isolated showers/storms return Monday and Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and breezy

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 18 mph

Saturday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East southeast 12 to 23 mph

Sunday:

Sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 24 mph

Sunny days and fair nights through the weekend; don't expect much rainfall Monday, then humidity returns midweek.