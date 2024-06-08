Watch Now
Blistering heat but lower humidity in store for the weekend; slight rain chances return Monday

Our best chance of rain comes on Monday
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jun 07, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While afternoon temperatures remain above normal in the middle 90s, heat indices won't become dangerous again until mid- to late-week. Meanwhile, a few showers may dampen your Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • No heat advisories through early next week, but afternoon temperatures remain in the middle 90s
  • Isolated showers/storms return Monday and Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 18 mph

Saturday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 12 to 23 mph

Sunday:
Sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph

Sunny days and fair nights through the weekend; don't expect much rainfall Monday, then humidity returns midweek.

