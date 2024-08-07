Blazing heat with some pop up stray showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Oppressive and scorching heat continues with each day getting hotter than the last. During the afternoon, feels like temperatures around 110º F but remain just below the threshold for heat alerts. Although, it is possible for them to potentially go into effect this week. So practicing heat safety will be imperative all week.
Stray pop showers were seen this afternoon due to the sea breeze. They caused some brief downpours but no significant rainfall.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5 mph
Tomorrow: Scorching hot and sunny
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday Night: Mostly Clear
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great evening and stay safe!