Beryl makes landfall "threads the needle" through the Windward Islands

The powerful major hurricane entering to the Caribbean Sea
KRIS 6 Weather
Beryl made landfall at 11:10 a.m. AST/ 10:10 a.m. CT
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 01, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Beryl has spent most of it's existence as a potent major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm's first official landfall occurred on Carriacou Island at 11:10 a.m. (Atlantic Standard Time) as a strong category 4 hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Beryl made landfall at 11:10 a.m. AST/ 10:10 a.m. CT

Beryl was "threading the needle" weaving through the Windward Islands. Unfortunately, the storm packed a punch with catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge to the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island, and Grenada. While the worst of the winds are very close to the eye of the storm, compact Beryl will continue to lash the islands through Monday evening.

Radius of winds
Radius of winds: Tropical Storm 34 knots (blue), Strong Tropical Storm 50 knots (green), Hurricane 64 knots (red)

We will continue to monitor the storm as it moves into the Caribbean Sea. It's too early to know what impact may come to the Coastal Bend. Check back on the forecast at least once a day!

