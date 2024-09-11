Beneficial rain chances slip away as Francine brushes past the Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! We missed out on beneficial rain as Francine shifted further northeast but we'll have another opportunity this weekend. You can catch all our updates on Francine in our hurricane blog.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday

Tropical Storm Watch cancelled for coastal counties

Rain chances will diminish throughout the remainder of the day. We saw a couples showers move through parts of our coastal neighborhoods but nothing significant. Our impact from Francine will be minimal, with coastal flooding being an issue along beaches or low-lying areas. Winds will continue to be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Tomorrow the sunshine returns with some humidity so temperatures will be closer to normal. Our opportunities for more rain return this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Some passing clouds

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Tomorrow: Sunshine is back with a few clouds

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with lighter winds

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!