Beautiful weekend in store for the Coastal Bend, but keep those umbrellas handy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Low humidity and mild temperatures will prevail this weekend, but prepare for more heavy rain next week

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fair skies, warm afternoons and mild nights through the weekend

Tropical moisture roars back into the region early next week

Heavy downpours expected Tuesday and Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny and warm but quite windy

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

North15 to 30 mph

Tonight:

Mostly clear, breezy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

North Northeast 13 to 23 mph

Sunday:

Sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

North Northeast 14 to 23 mph

While dry conditions prevail this weekend, soils are saturated and additional heavy rain will mean ponding and flash flooding next week. Be prepared.