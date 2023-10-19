Back to the 90s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

It's a warmer start for the Coastal Bend: temperatures are about 5-10 degrees warmer across the region. Expect this to also be the case this afternoon when high temperatures top out in the lower 90s. In fact, we'll take a break from the fall temps for a while.

Once we're done with our warming trend, we'll bring some rain back to the forecast. Remnants of a tropical system from the Eastern Pacific will provide moisture for showers and storms here in South Texas. Accumulations don't look too impressive right now, totaling less than half an inch— we'll take it!

Have a terrific Thursday!