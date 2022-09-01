Watch Now
August wraps as the 3rd wettest for Corpus Christi

September will be off to a soggy start
Stefanie's wx 8/31/22
Posted at 7:10 PM, Aug 31, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

This month, we've had a lot of rainy days. This month's rainfall tallied to more than 11 inches; in comparison, the average is less than three inches.

Thursday offers another round of scattered thunderstorms, mainly along the afternoon sea breeze. By Friday, very moist air returns to the Coastal Bend, and through the weekend, we'll see locally heavy downpours.

A cold front dips to east Texas and stalls out as it nears our neck of the woods. The boundary will keep thunderstorms going through Labor Day Monday. Any holiday plans will be more enjoyable indoors (and away from mosquitoes).

Our afternoon high temperatures this weekend will be limited to the 80s, but the high humidity will make 'feels like' temperatures on the order of 10-15º warmer.

Have a great evening!

