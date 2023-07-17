Another week with scorching head and stifling humidity for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The stubborn upper-level ridge bringing oppressive heat and humidity will maintain its strength for at least the next week, giving above normal temperatures and continued drought-like conditions. Without significant rainfall since early June, the Coastal Bend's precipitation deficit continues to grow. Unfortunately, for at least the next week no rain is expected, as upper-air high pressure keeps the atmosphere too stable to generate showers and thunderstorms. Instead, look for scorching afternoons with highs in the upper 90s with morning lows in the upper 70s. A south wind will gust to near 30 miles an hour at times. Heat indices will briefly exceed 115 degrees for at least the next several afternoons, prompting Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories. Do not expect any relief from the tropics, as they are essentially quiet.

