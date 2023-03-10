Another warm, windy and humid weekend for the Coastal Bend, but late Sunday cold front changes the pattern.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid conditions persist over the Coastal Bend this Friday afternoon. A cold front eased into the northern counties early today but has since become stationary. The front will retreat northward as a warm front tonight and through Saturday, leaving us with a windy, humid and quite warm Saturday. A stronger cold front arrives in the region late Sunday afternoon, preceded by hot southwesterly breezes that push temperatures into the 90s over all but the immediate coastal areas. No rain is expected with the front, but overrunning moisture and instability will lead us with mostly cloudy and much cooler conditions, including isolated to scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will moderate Wednesday and Thursday, with another cold front arriving late Thursday afternoon. Expect isolated showers and cooler temperatures Friday. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend will be replaced by lower to middle 70s Monday through Wednesday, briefly returning to the 80s Thursday before dipping back to the 70s on Friday. Lows will remain in the 60s, except middle 50s Tuesday morning. Rainfall will total a half to ¾ inch over the coming week.