Another small chance for rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The forecast is starting to feel rather repetitive on this Wednesday: hot, humid, and windy. But there is an opportunity for change on Thursday!

A small opportunity for rain presents itself Thursday morning and evening. Tomorrow morning, a few scattered showers may grace our inland communities. Most of the activity should be done by mid-morning. The evening will present another opportunity for the northeastern communities: this time in the form of late-night thunderstorms. Rainfall accumulations area-wide look to be just a few hundredths of an inch.

By Friday, the heat becomes oppressive with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices nearing the triple digits. This weekend will be windy and sweltering hot. If you have plans outdoors, avoid the hottest hours of the afternoon, take breaks inside to cool off, and drink plenty of water!