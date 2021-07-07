Another round of localized flash flooding possible today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-level disturbance will continue to deliver pockets of very heavy showers and thunderstorms in the Coastal Bend today.

The Weather Prediction Center has the coastal locations in favor of a HIGH risk of a flooding situation this afternoon. The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch for the entire area, minus areas out in the Brush Country, until early Friday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely moving from south to north today, around the periphery of the upper-level disturbance that is swinging counter-clockwise, and will likely lead to rain bands training in some locations and could potentially again lead to rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches for some locations.

If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your location, do your best to get to higher grounds as flooding is already being observed or is imminent.

The upper-level low will finally start to kick out of the area late Friday and we’ll be left with a few scattered to isolated showers in the region for most of the weekend.

Going into next week, high pressure will take over, we’ll dry out and the temperatures will start to warm up again. In the meantime, with all the clouds and rain, temperatures will be well below July averages.

Today: Numerous showers and storms, Flash Flood Watch in effect, flooding potential is high, especially for coastal locations…High: 83…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Expect mainly cloudy and damp conditions with showers and storms redeveloping…Low: 72…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Another round of heavy showers and storms, Flash Flood Watch in effect, flooding potential is high for the Coastal Bend…High: 83…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Numerous tropical downpours, Flash Flood Watch will expire early, but still flooding rains will be possible…High: 85…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Less rainfall, but still mainly cloudy and warmer; any rain will cause flooding potential…High: 88…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy and warmer, only an isolated shower…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH.

Monday: Still the possibility of a tropical shower or two, sunshine breaks out, warmer…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Be safe this week everyone and remember…TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. The public is encouraged not to drive through flooded streets & not pass barricades that may be put in place for safety.