Another rainy afternoon and evening in the forecast as Saharan Dust arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have some more rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We had so much moisture in the atmosphere, it is lending a hand to more showers and thunderstorms across the Coastal Bend. You can expect shower activity to last through the early evening before clouds move on and we dry out. This led to a Flash Flood warning being put in place before the 2 o'clock hour, and expiring before 4 p.m. for south central Nueces County.

The Saharan Dust originally would have been moving in a bit sooner today but moisture took over the forecast. Saharan Dust will start to move in a little slower than expected, but with the majority still arriving into Thursday afternoon, exiting by Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with haze

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny with widespread haze

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: S 5-20 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies with widespread haze

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great Wednesday!