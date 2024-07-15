Another hot, summer day: Hazy skies from Saharan Dust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend! We started the day hot, humid, and with hazy skies due to the Saharan Dust moving through our area. That should clear up later in the evening hours as we experience waves of this dust throughout the summer. High pressure is still hanging on, limiting our rain chances during our work week, but we may have scattered showers on the way this weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot, humid, and hazy skies

Saharan Dust hangs on for the moment, but should move on by tonight

No rain in the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with peaks of sunshine

Temperature: High 94°F

Winds: SE 8-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy , slightly breezy

Temperature: Low 79°F

Winds: SE 8-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, humid

Temperature: High 95°F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great rest of your Monday!