Another dip in the temperature rollercoaster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

A warm and sunny day here in the coastal bend makes it feel a little more like summer than the first week of November. Today's temperatures have risen above average, but overall it's has been a pretty pleasant day for those who love the warm, humid conditions. Big changes are on the way, with high temperatures dropping on the order of 20 degrees

Rain is also back in the forecast for late Wednesday and early Thursday as a cold front drops into the area. Some of the computer model guidance suggests communities by the coast in our northern counties will see the most rain, upwards of an inch! Sunshine returns Friday and temperatures rise to normal at the beginning of next week.

Have a great evening!

