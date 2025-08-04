Almost near-record temperatures this afternoon, mostly clear skies tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with hot temperatures, prompting a heat advisory. Corpus Christi hit a high of 100ºF, but the record was 101ºF set back in 2023.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Many of our inland neighbors will see heat risk on a level 4 out 4 for extreme conditions as most neighborhoods will be in the triple digits. Throughout 12-6 p.m., we will see and feel our warmest conditions of the day, which prompted another heat advisory until 7 p.m. Feels-like temperatures will touch the triple-digits by the noon hour.
We could see another heat advisory in place like Saturday as feels-like temperatures soar upward of 110ºF.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: S 10-15 mph
Monday: Sunny and hot
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!